Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 17th minute when defender Christian Kabesle headed home a corner.

Sunderland were then undone by another set-piece, as Ryan Porteous headed in another corner midway through the second half.

The hosts did manage to pull a goal back immediately when Luke O’Nien converted from close range in the 70th minute, before Patrick Roberts scored an excellent equaliser in stoppage-time.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures of fans through the game.

