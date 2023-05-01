News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
2 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
19 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
20 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
23 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
23 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

44 superb Sunderland fan photos as 44,944 watch celebrations with players after Watford equaliser - gallery

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 1st May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:48 BST

Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 17th minute when defender Christian Kabesle headed home a corner.

Sunderland were then undone by another set-piece, as Ryan Porteous headed in another corner midway through the second half.

The hosts did manage to pull a goal back immediately when Luke O’Nien converted from close range in the 70th minute, before Patrick Roberts scored an excellent equaliser in stoppage-time.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures of fans through the game.

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:WatfordSunderlandStadium of LightRyan PorteousLuke O'Nien