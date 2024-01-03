44 stunning photos of Sunderland fans during games against Newcastle United over the years - gallery
Sunderland and Newcastle United are set to meet for the first time since 2016, with the Wear-Tyne derby set to return after an long hiatus.
The pair will face off in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime, with Premier League squaring off against the Championship in what is set to be an emotionally charged day with 6,000 Tynesiders in attendance on Wearside.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans in action against Newcastle United during past derby day wins:
1 / 11