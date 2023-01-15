News you can trust since 1873
44 brilliant photos of 40,001 Sunderland fans at Stadium of Light against Swansea - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light with our cameras there to capture the action.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Luke O’Nien was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Ollie Cooper, yet the game remained goalless at half-time.

Swansea took the lead when Joel Piroe opened the scoring five minutes before the interval, yet Dan Neil was able to level the score for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Sunderland weren’t able to hang on though, with Liam Cullen and Cooper both getting on the scoresheet. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

