Sunderland have employed a catalogue of players over the years with many former stars still plying their trade in the EFL.

The Black Cats played for four seasons in League One before promotion to the Championship with the club managing to finish sixth in the second tier last campaign.

During the League One era, Sunderland employed Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson and Alex Neil as managers before Tony Mowbray took the reigns last season.

The Black Cats have also undergone ownership change in that time with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven departing and being replaced by Kryril Louis-Dreyfus, who in turn appointed figures like sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

As such, the level of churn amongst Sunderland’s playing staff during that time has led to a lot of former Black Cats playing for other clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Here, we take a look at every former Sunderland player plying their trade in the EFL:

1 . Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) The former Wigan Athletic attacker spent time at Sunderland on loan last season but is now back at his parent club Leeds United. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . Lynden Gooch (Stoke City) The Academy of Light graduate joined Stoke City during last summer's transfer window. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) Sam Greenwood, once of Sunderland's academy, is on loan at Middlesbrough from Leeds United. The young forward also enjoyed a stint at Arsenal after leaving Wearside. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales