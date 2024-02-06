News you can trust since 1873
The former two-time Sunderland striker has enjoyed work as a football pundit after his retirement from playing and has worked for ITV and Sky Sports in recent times.

43 ex-Sunderland figures still working in football and media - with some surprising job titles: photo gallery

As a club, Sunderland has seen a host of names pass through the doors at the Stadium of Light.
By James Copley
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

But which former Sunderland players, managers, coaches and staff members are still working in football having departed Wearside? Here, we take a look at 40 ex-Sunderland figures still working in football and the media - and their (in some cases) surprising job titles! Take a look below:

In June 2023, former controversial Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was part of a takeover deal at League One club Charlton Athletic

1. Charlie Methven

In June 2023, former controversial Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was part of a takeover deal at League One club Charlton Athletic

Back in November, former Sunderland coach and Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was appointed assistant manager to Stephen Clemence at Gillingham.

2. Robbie Stockdale

Back in November, former Sunderland coach and Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was appointed assistant manager to Stephen Clemence at Gillingham.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross is head of coach development at North East rivals Newcastle United.

3. Jack Ross

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross is head of coach development at North East rivals Newcastle United.

Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is now in control at non-league club Eastleigh FC.

4. Stewart Donald

Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is now in control at non-league club Eastleigh FC.

