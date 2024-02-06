But which former Sunderland players, managers, coaches and staff members are still working in football having departed Wearside? Here, we take a look at 40 ex-Sunderland figures still working in football and the media - and their (in some cases) surprising job titles! Take a look below:
1. Charlie Methven
In June 2023, former controversial Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was part of a takeover deal at League One club Charlton Athletic Photo: Frank Reid
2. Robbie Stockdale
Back in November, former Sunderland coach and Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was appointed assistant manager to Stephen Clemence at Gillingham. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Ross
Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross is head of coach development at North East rivals Newcastle United. Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. Stewart Donald
Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is now in control at non-league club Eastleigh FC. Photo: FRANK REID 2020