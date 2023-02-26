42 fantastic photos showing 3,000 passionate Sunderland fans away at Coventry City - gallery
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Coventry in the Championship with our cameras there to capture the action.
Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell behind midway through the first half when Jamie Allen converted Viktor Gyokeres’ cutback.
Gyokeres eventually got on the scoresheet in the closing stages when he beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a close-range finish, before Amad netted a late consolation goal in stoppage-time.
Mowbray’s side will now prepare for next weekend’s home game against Stoke. Here, we take a look at the best photos of the day courtesy of Frank Reid: