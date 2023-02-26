News you can trust since 1873
42 fantastic photos showing 3,000 passionate Sunderland fans away at Coventry City - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Coventry in the Championship with our cameras there to capture the action.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago

Despite a bright start, the Black Cats fell behind midway through the first half when Jamie Allen converted Viktor Gyokeres’ cutback.

Gyokeres eventually got on the scoresheet in the closing stages when he beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a close-range finish, before Amad netted a late consolation goal in stoppage-time.

Mowbray’s side will now prepare for next weekend’s home game against Stoke. Here, we take a look at the best photos of the day courtesy of Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the game against Coventry City. The Black Cats lost the clash 2-1 and slipped down to ninth in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

