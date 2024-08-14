Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale.

Regis Le Bris changed all eleven players for the game and though they started well, a far more experienced Preston North End side ultimately ran out comfortable winners.

They changed just three players from opening day and a deflected goal from Ryan Ledson gave them a first-half lead. Mads Frokjaer then made the points safe in what was a much more dominant second-half showing from the hosts

Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Sunderland fans at Preston North End:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans were in excellent form at Deepdale despite the loss to Preston North End in the Carabao cup with around 2.5k away supporters making the trip. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

