Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale.
Regis Le Bris changed all eleven players for the game and though they started well, a far more experienced Preston North End side ultimately ran out comfortable winners.
They changed just three players from opening day and a deflected goal from Ryan Ledson gave them a first-half lead. Mads Frokjaer then made the points safe in what was a much more dominant second-half showing from the hosts
Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Sunderland fans at Preston North End:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans were in excellent form at Deepdale despite the loss to Preston North End in the Carabao cup with around 2.5k away supporters making the trip. | Frank Reid
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans were in excellent form at Deepdale despite the loss to Preston North End in the Carabao cup with around 2.5k away supporters making the trip. | Frank Reid
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans were in excellent form at Deepdale despite the loss to Preston North End in the Carabao cup with around 2.5k away supporters making the trip. | Frank Reid
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans were in excellent form at Deepdale despite the loss to Preston North End in the Carabao cup with around 2.5k away supporters making the trip. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.