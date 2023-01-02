Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

After a slow start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 21st minute when Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with a low finish.

Despite hitting the bar through Amad on the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level when Ross Stewart headed home.

The visitors then finished the match the stronger of the two sides but couldn’t force a winner, as Blackpool defender Callum Connolly was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Can you spot yourself on our fan gallery via Frank Reid?

