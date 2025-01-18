37 photos of passionate Sunderland fans in action at Turf Moor against Burnley in Championship

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST

Our cameras were in attendance as Sunderland played Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw away to Burnley as Régis Le Bris’ side saw two Wilson Isidor penalties saved by Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans in action at Turf Moor to watch the Burnley game courtesy of Frank Reid:

Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipBurnleyTurf Moor
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice