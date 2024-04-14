37 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans as sold-out away end watches 1-0 win against West Brom - gallery

Sunderland got back to winning ways after a 1-0 victory at West Brom – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 14th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

Mike Dodds’ side spent most of the first half camped inside their own half, yet were given a helping hand when Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was sent off after receiving two bookings. Pierre Ekwah then opened the scoring just before the half-time whistle, putting the visitors in a commanding position.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of Ian Horrocks.

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans

