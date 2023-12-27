News you can trust since 1873
36 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating as 2,163 away end watches Cats defeat Hull City - gallery

Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

Beale brought in Jenson Seelt to replace the injured Niall Huggins for the clash with Bradley Dack coming in for Abdoullah Ba after his costly miss against Coventry City. Chris Rigg was not named on the bench but Sunderland were boosted by the returns of Alex Pritchard and summer signing Timothee Pembele to their substitutes.

The Black Cats won the game courtesy of a Jack Clarke drive and shot in the second half, handing Beale his first win as Sunderland manager.

Here, we take a look at the best photos throughout the day:

Sunderland players celebrating with fans

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans and players

Sunderland fans

