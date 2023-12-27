Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
Beale brought in Jenson Seelt to replace the injured Niall Huggins for the clash with Bradley Dack coming in for Abdoullah Ba after his costly miss against Coventry City. Chris Rigg was not named on the bench but Sunderland were boosted by the returns of Alex Pritchard and summer signing Timothee Pembele to their substitutes.
The Black Cats won the game courtesy of a Jack Clarke drive and shot in the second half, handing Beale his first win as Sunderland manager.
Here, we take a look at the best photos throughout the day:
1. Sunderland players celebrating with fans
Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Ian Horrocks
3. Sunderland fans and players
Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Ian Horrocks