Sunderland U21s began their Premier League International Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats swapped their usual home of the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground for the splendour of the 48,707 capacity stadium, and attracted an eager crowd who saw their side take the lead courtesy of captain Harrison Jones partway through the first half. Bilbao roared back into the contest, however, striking twice before the interval to head into half time with a 2-1 advantage.

For their part, Sunderland named a strong side, with first team talents Ian Poveda, Nazariy Rusyn, and Jewison Bennette injecting a measure of experience into Graeme Murty’s starting XI. But it was U21s talisman Tommy Watson who popped with a late equaliser to ensure that the spoils were shared on Wearside. The winger scored a typically superb individual effort, cutting in from the left flank before firing a shot past Bilbao’s helpless goalkeeper.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And while the attendance on the gate may not have been anywhere near the usual crowds that the Stadium of Light is used to seeing on a first team match day, there were still plenty of loyal Mackems who turned out to watch the next generation of Sunderland stars in action. We’ve take a look at the best photos of those fans below...

1 . Sunderland U21 fans Sunderland U21 supporters turned out in numbers on Wednesday night to watch the Black Cats draw 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland U21 fans Sunderland U21 supporters turned out in numbers on Wednesday night to watch the Black Cats draw 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland U21 fans Sunderland U21 supporters turned out in numbers on Wednesday night to watch the Black Cats draw 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light. | Frank Reid Photo Sales