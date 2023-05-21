News you can trust since 1873
34 stunning photos of Sunderland fans at Wembley one year on from play-off final win - gallery

Today marks exactly a year since Sunderland won promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

By James Copley
Published 21st May 2023, 10:00 BST

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored the goals to take Alex Neil’s side to the Championship in front of approximately 50,000 Sunderland fans inside Wembley Stadium on May 21 2023.

It was an amazing day for all involved and here, we relive the celebrations through these superb photos of supporters and players celebrating the historic and much-needed play-off win.

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley one year ago today as the Black Cats sealed promotion from League One to the Championship by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final. Photo: Eddie Keogh

