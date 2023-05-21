34 stunning photos of Sunderland fans at Wembley one year on from play-off final win - gallery
Today marks exactly a year since Sunderland won promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored the goals to take Alex Neil’s side to the Championship in front of approximately 50,000 Sunderland fans inside Wembley Stadium on May 21 2023.
It was an amazing day for all involved and here, we relive the celebrations through these superb photos of supporters and players celebrating the historic and much-needed play-off win.
Page 1 of 9