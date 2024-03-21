Sunderland have reached 40 matches in all competitions this season – with a total of 34 players representing the club.
The Black Cats have eight games remaining in the Championship, while they’ve only had two cup matches this season against Crewe and Newcastle. See how many players you can name before going through the list:
1. Lynden Gooch - 10 minutes
Gooch made two Championship appearances off the bench for Sunderland at the start of this season, against Ipswich and Rotherham, before he was sold to Stoke. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ellis Taylor - 45 minutes
The 20-year-old played 45 minutes against Crewe in the Carabao Cup but hasn’t featured in the league. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Zak Johnson - 45 minutes
Johnson joined Irish club Dundalk FC iN February and also had a spell at Hartlepool earlier in the season. The 19-year-old defender played 45 minutes against Crewe in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ben Cropmton - 75 minutes
Crompton came off the bench against Crewe in the Carabao Cup fixture, playing the second half and extra-time. Photo: Frank Reid