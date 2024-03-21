Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
The 34 players who have represented Sunderland in all competitions this season and the minutes they have played.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland have reached 40 matches in all competitions this season – with a total of 34 players representing the club.

The Black Cats have eight games remaining in the Championship, while they’ve only had two cup matches this season against Crewe and Newcastle. See how many players you can name before going through the list:

Gooch made two Championship appearances off the bench for Sunderland at the start of this season, against Ipswich and Rotherham, before he was sold to Stoke.

1. Lynden Gooch - 10 minutes

Gooch made two Championship appearances off the bench for Sunderland at the start of this season, against Ipswich and Rotherham, before he was sold to Stoke. Photo: Frank Reid

The 20-year-old played 45 minutes against Crewe in the Carabao Cup but hasn’t featured in the league.

2. Ellis Taylor - 45 minutes

The 20-year-old played 45 minutes against Crewe in the Carabao Cup but hasn't featured in the league. Photo: Frank Reid

Johnson joined Irish club Dundalk FC iN February and also had a spell at Hartlepool earlier in the season. The 19-year-old defender played 45 minutes against Crewe in the Carabao Cup.

3. Zak Johnson - 45 minutes

Johnson joined Irish club Dundalk FC iN February and also had a spell at Hartlepool earlier in the season. The 19-year-old defender played 45 minutes against Crewe in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Frank Reid

Crompton came off the bench against Crewe in the Carabao Cup fixture, playing the second half and extra-time.

4. Ben Cropmton - 75 minutes

Crompton came off the bench against Crewe in the Carabao Cup fixture, playing the second half and extra-time. Photo: Frank Reid

