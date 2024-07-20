Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in their latest pre season friendly at the Pinatar Arena on Friday night.
The sold out 3,500-capacity arena was almost entirely taken over by red-and-white supporters, who watched an encouraging performance from Regis Le Bris’ side. Sunderland also launched their new range of away kit, worn by the players throughout. Here’s the best pics of fans and players from the game...
