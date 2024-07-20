34 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans' Spain takeover and new hummel away gear - gallery

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the Pinatar Arena on Friday evening

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in their latest pre season friendly at the Pinatar Arena on Friday night.

The sold out 3,500-capacity arena was almost entirely taken over by red-and-white supporters, who watched an encouraging performance from Regis Le Bris’ side. Sunderland also launched their new range of away kit, worn by the players throughout. Here’s the best pics of fans and players from the game...

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

1. Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena | Ian Horrocks

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

2. Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena | Ian Horrocks

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

3. Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena | Ian Horrocks

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

4. Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena | Ian Horrocks

