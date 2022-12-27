News you can trust since 1873
33 brilliant fan pictures from Sunderland's dramatic win over Blackburn Rovers - photo gallery

Sunderland defeated Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

Despite a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 18th minute when Ross Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal.

The striker responded immediately though, winning a penalty before converting from the spot four minutes later.

Substitute Ellis Simms then converted the winning goal in stoppage-time. Can you spot yourself on our fan gallery?

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland scored a dramatic late winner to beat Blackburn 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

