33 brilliant fan pictures from Sunderland's dramatic win over Blackburn Rovers - photo gallery
Sunderland defeated Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.
Despite a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 18th minute when Ross Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal.
The striker responded immediately though, winning a penalty before converting from the spot four minutes later.
Substitute Ellis Simms then converted the winning goal in stoppage-time. Can you spot yourself on our fan gallery?
