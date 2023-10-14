We asked Sunderland fans: Who do you think of when asked 'who is the worst Sunderland player you've seen play?'
Every team has some players where it just doesn’t work out - or who fans can’t even believe represented their club.
Sunderland have had their fair share of poor signings over the years, so we asked fans on social media who they think of when asked: Who do you think of when asked 'who is the worst Sunderland player you've seen play?'
Here are some of the names who were mentioned - in no particular order:
1. Jack Rodwell
Rodwell played 76 times for Sunderland, yet many questioned his attitude as the midfielder made just two league appearances during his final season at the club when they were relegated from the Championship. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
2. Jon Stead
The striker scored just twice in 39 appearances for Sunderland during his spell at the club between 2005 and 2007. Photo: Michael Steele
3. James Vaughan
Vaughan still holds the Premier League record for being the division’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he played for Everton aged 16 and 8 months. The striker was 28 when he joined Sunderland in 2017 but left after just six months with 27 appearances and two goals to his name. Photo: Mark Runnacles
4. Lee Camp
Camp joined Sunderland on loan from Cardiff in January 2018 and made 12 appearances in goal for the Black Cats. Sunderland won just one of those matches, conceding 22 goals. Photo: Getty Images