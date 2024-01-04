Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

The two clubs haven't played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last nine games against The Magpies but Eddie Howe's team are now a Champions League side while Tony Mowbray's men play their league football in the Championship.

Since then, Newcastle United and Sunderland have both won on 53 occasions with the pair sharing 49 draws. But which players have played for both clubs? Here, we take a look at some of the most notable names to have played for both sides:

1 . Jack Colback Newcastle-born Jack Colback swapped Wearsidre for Tyneside back in 2014.

2 . Shay Given Shay Given enjoyed a loan spell with Sunderland in 1996 before going on to make 462 appearances for Newcastle United.

3 . Steve Harper The veteran stopper and former Magpies favourite rocked up at the Stadium of Light in 2016 as back-up to Jordan Pickford. Harper was part of the Sunderland squad that relegated Newcastle United by beating Everton under Sam Allardyce.