As a club, Sunderland has seen a host of names pass through the doors at the Stadium of Light.
But which former Sunderland players, managers, coaches and staff members are still working in football having departed Wearside? Here, we take a look at 28 ex-Sunderland figures still working in football - and their (in some cases) surprising job titles!
1. Stewart Donald
Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is now in control at non-league club Eastleigh FC. Photo: FRANK REID 2020
2. Charlie Methven
In June 2023, former controversial Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was part of a takeover deal at League One club Charlton Athletic Photo: Frank Reid
3. Lee Congerton
Former Sunderland director of football Lee Congerton is now head of senior recruitment for Serie A club Atalanta. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Aiden McGeady
Earlier in 2023, Aiden McGeady signed a two-year deal with Scottish Championship club Ayr United and also took up the role of technical manager. Photo: Lewis Storey