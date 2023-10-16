News you can trust since 1873
28 ex-Sunderland figures still working in football - and their surprising job titles: photo gallery

As a club, Sunderland has seen a host of names pass through the doors at the Stadium of Light.
By James Copley
Published 16th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

But which former Sunderland players, managers, coaches and staff members are still working in football having departed Wearside? Here, we take a look at 28 ex-Sunderland figures still working in football - and their (in some cases) surprising job titles!

Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is now in control at non-league club Eastleigh FC.

1. Stewart Donald

Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is now in control at non-league club Eastleigh FC. Photo: FRANK REID 2020

In June 2023, former controversial Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was part of a takeover deal at League One club Charlton Athletic

2. Charlie Methven

In June 2023, former controversial Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was part of a takeover deal at League One club Charlton Athletic Photo: Frank Reid

Former Sunderland director of football Lee Congerton is now head of senior recruitment for Serie A club Atalanta.

3. Lee Congerton

Former Sunderland director of football Lee Congerton is now head of senior recruitment for Serie A club Atalanta. Photo: Lewis Storey

Earlier in 2023, Aiden McGeady signed a two-year deal with Scottish Championship club Ayr United and also took up the role of technical manager.

4. Aiden McGeady

Earlier in 2023, Aiden McGeady signed a two-year deal with Scottish Championship club Ayr United and also took up the role of technical manager. Photo: Lewis Storey

