We take a look at the players who have been linked with Sunderland during this summer’s transfer window and what has happened to them since.

Sunderland are still trying to improve their squad in the final days of the transfer window – while several players have been linked with a move to Wearside.

The Black Cats have made seven new signings since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, bringing in Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Hemir, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack, Nathan Bishop and Eliezer Mayenda.

Still, the squad appears light of options up front and in central midfield following injury setbacks to senior players.

We look at the players who have been linked with Sunderland so far this summer and what has happened to them since.

Jay Stansfield (Fulham) Mowbray has said Fulham striker Stansfield is one of a few loan deals Sunderland are considering. QPR and Millwall have also been credited with interest in the 20-year-old, who scored nine League One goals on loan at Exeter last season.

Matija Frigan (HNK Rijeka) Reports from Europe claimed Sunderland saw multiple bids rejected for Croatian forward Frigan from former club HNK Rijeka. The 20-year-old then signed for Belgian first division club Westerlo on a five-year deal.

Tom Cannon (Everton) Following an impressive loan spell at Preston last season, the 20-year-old has just recovered from an injury setback he sustained during pre-season. Cannon has been on Sunderland's radar, yet the Black Cats would face competition to sign him as Everton weigh up their options.

Nazariy Rusyn (Zorya Lugansk) Sunderland reportedly made multiple offers for Rusyn, who has missed the last two games for Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk with an adductor injury. Multiple clubs in Europe are said to be interested in the 24-year-old striker.