News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn. (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn. (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn. (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

25 Sunderland transfer links including Leeds, Man Utd and Everton men plus what has happened to them: Gallery

We take a look at the players who have been linked with Sunderland during this summer’s transfer window and what has happened to them since.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

Sunderland are still trying to improve their squad in the final days of the transfer window – while several players have been linked with a move to Wearside.

The Black Cats have made seven new signings since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, bringing in Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Hemir, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack, Nathan Bishop and Eliezer Mayenda.

Still, the squad appears light of options up front and in central midfield following injury setbacks to senior players.

We look at the players who have been linked with Sunderland so far this summer and what has happened to them since.

Mowbray has said Fulham striker Stansfield is one of a few loan deals Sunderland are considering. QPR and Millwall have also been credited with interest in the 20-year-old, who scored nine League One goals on loan at Exeter last season.

1. Jay Stansfield (Fulham)

Mowbray has said Fulham striker Stansfield is one of a few loan deals Sunderland are considering. QPR and Millwall have also been credited with interest in the 20-year-old, who scored nine League One goals on loan at Exeter last season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reports from Europe claimed Sunderland saw multiple bids rejected for Croatian forward Frigan from former club HNK Rijeka. The 20-year-old then signed for Belgian first division club Westerlo on a five-year deal.

2. Matija Frigan (HNK Rijeka)

Reports from Europe claimed Sunderland saw multiple bids rejected for Croatian forward Frigan from former club HNK Rijeka. The 20-year-old then signed for Belgian first division club Westerlo on a five-year deal. Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Following an impressive loan spell at Preston last season, the 20-year-old has just recovered from an injury setback he sustained during pre-season. Cannon has been on Sunderland’s radar, yet the Black Cats would face competition to sign him as Everton weigh up their options.

3. Tom Cannon (Everton)

Following an impressive loan spell at Preston last season, the 20-year-old has just recovered from an injury setback he sustained during pre-season. Cannon has been on Sunderland’s radar, yet the Black Cats would face competition to sign him as Everton weigh up their options. Photo: Jeremy Ng

Photo Sales
Sunderland reportedly made multiple offers for Rusyn, who has missed the last two games for Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk with an adductor injury. Multiple clubs in Europe are said to be interested in the 24-year-old striker.

4. Nazariy Rusyn (Zorya Lugansk)

Sunderland reportedly made multiple offers for Rusyn, who has missed the last two games for Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk with an adductor injury. Multiple clubs in Europe are said to be interested in the 24-year-old striker. Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandEvertonLeeds