Sunderland are still looking to strengthen in several areas after completing the signing of centre-back Daniel Ballard from Arsenal.
The 22-year-old became the Black Cats’ second signing of the summer, with Leon Dajaku joining the club on a permanent deal after a clause in his loan move from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion from League One.
We’ve picked out the 25 most eye-catching signings from the second tier so far.
Here are some of the early transfers that have been completed:
1. Scott Twine (MK Dons to Burnley)
The League One Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign. Twine scored 20 goals and recorded 13 assists in the league last term. The 22-year-old will now be hoping to make the step up to the Championship with one of the pre-season promotion favourites in Burnley.
Photo: George Wood
2. John Swift (Reading to West Brom)
After starting last campaign as one of the favourites for promotion, West Brom dropped to tenth in the Championship last season. The arrival of 26-year-old Swift should give them more creativity in midfield. The playmaker registered 11 league goals and 13 assists for a struggling Reading side last term.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle to Norwich, Loan)
Norwich are the pre-season favourites to win promotion from the Championship and Hayden looks like a shrewd addition. The 27-year-old helped Newcastle win promotion from the Championship in 2017 and has made over 100 Premier League appearances since.
Photo: George Wood
4. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn to Middlesbrough)
Blackburn's former captain was offered a new deal to stay at Ewood Park but instead opted to join Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough. The 28-year-old rarely missed a game for Rovers and was a dominant figure in the heart of defence.
Photo: Matthew Lewis