The summer transfer window has closed - and there were plenty of eye-catching deals in the Championship.
Sunderland made 11 new signings during the window, while some big fees were spent elsewhere in the second tier.
Others have looked to take advantage of the free agent market to make shrewd additions for the 2023/24 campaign.
1. Ellis Simms (Coventry)
Several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old striker, who impressed on loan at Sunderland last season. Coventry were prepared to pay a reported £3.5million fee, which could rise to £8million, to sign the forward who only had a year left on his contract at Everton. Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff)
Now 32, former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey has returned to Cardiff on a two-year deal, after his contract with French club Nice was terminated by mutual consent. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Harry Winks (Leicester)
Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Leicester showed their intent by spending a reported £10million on former England international Winks. The 27-year-old midfielder has started The Foxes first five league games this season. Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Ross Stewart (Southampton)
Despite Sunderland’s attempts to get Stewart to sign a long-term contract, the 27-year-old was allowed to join Southampton on transfer deadline day. Photo: Frank Reid