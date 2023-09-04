News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Joel Piroe playing for Swansea City. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)Joel Piroe playing for Swansea City. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)
Joel Piroe playing for Swansea City. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

25 eye-catching Championship transfers - including Leeds, Sunderland, Leicester and Norwich deals: Gallery

We take a look at 25 eye-catching deals which were completed in the Championship during the summer transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST

The summer transfer window has closed - and there were plenty of eye-catching deals in the Championship.

Sunderland made 11 new signings during the window, while some big fees were spent elsewhere in the second tier.

Others have looked to take advantage of the free agent market to make shrewd additions for the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are 25 eye-catching deals which were completed in the second tier so far this summer.

Several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old striker, who impressed on loan at Sunderland last season. Coventry were prepared to pay a reported £3.5million fee, which could rise to £8million, to sign the forward who only had a year left on his contract at Everton.

1. Ellis Simms (Coventry)

Several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old striker, who impressed on loan at Sunderland last season. Coventry were prepared to pay a reported £3.5million fee, which could rise to £8million, to sign the forward who only had a year left on his contract at Everton. Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Now 32, former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey has returned to Cardiff on a two-year deal, after his contract with French club Nice was terminated by mutual consent.

2. Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff)

Now 32, former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey has returned to Cardiff on a two-year deal, after his contract with French club Nice was terminated by mutual consent. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Leicester showed their intent by spending a reported £10million on former England international Winks. The 27-year-old midfielder has started The Foxes first five league games this season.

3. Harry Winks (Leicester)

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Leicester showed their intent by spending a reported £10million on former England international Winks. The 27-year-old midfielder has started The Foxes first five league games this season. Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Despite Sunderland’s attempts to get Stewart to sign a long-term contract, the 27-year-old was allowed to join Southampton on transfer deadline day.

4. Ross Stewart (Southampton)

Despite Sunderland’s attempts to get Stewart to sign a long-term contract, the 27-year-old was allowed to join Southampton on transfer deadline day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeedsLeicester