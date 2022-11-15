News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

23 brilliant Sunderland fan pictures from a dramatic and emotional Championship campaign - photo gallery

The Sunderland squad and staff are taking a well-earned break after a dramatic start to the 2022-23 campaign.

By Richard Mennear
3 minutes ago

With the World Cup in Qatar set to get underway, the Premier League and Championship are taking an extended break.

Sunderland have three weeks off before the visit of Millwall in early December.

Here, we take a look back through some of the best Sunderland fan pictures from the season so far, as taken by the Echo’s SAFC photographer Frank Reid.

1. All smiles!

Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Tense at times!

Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. A Sunderland fan watches on

Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Great drama!

Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandPremier LeagueQatarSAFCMillwall