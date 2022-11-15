23 brilliant Sunderland fan pictures from a dramatic and emotional Championship campaign - photo gallery

The Sunderland squad and staff are taking a well-earned break after a dramatic start to the 2022-23 campaign.
With the World Cup in Qatar set to get underway, the Premier League and Championship are taking an extended break.
Here, we take a look back through some of the best Sunderland fan pictures from the season so far, as taken by the Echo’s SAFC photographer Frank Reid.
1. All smiles!
Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tense at times!
Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. A Sunderland fan watches on
Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Great drama!
Sunderland have been backed by incredible support this season. After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out. And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.
Photo: Frank Reid