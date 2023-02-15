News you can trust since 1873
23 brilliant Sunderland fan photos as Cats thrash QPR in front of 2,500 away supporters - gallery

Sunderland’s stunning Championship form continued with a superb 3-0 away win at QPR in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

By Richard Mennear
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s in-form Sunderland side were backed by more than 2,500 fans at Loftus Road to see SAFC put three past their rivals.

Frank Reid, the Echo’s Sunderland AFC photographer, was there to capture this gallery of images.

1. Sunderland fans all smiles!

Photo: Frank Reid.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland won 3-0

Photo: Frank Reid.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. All smiles!

Photo: Frank Reid.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland are flying!

Photo: Frank Reid.

Photo: Frank Reid

