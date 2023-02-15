Sunderland’s stunning Championship form continued with a superb 3-0 away win at QPR in the Championship on Tuesday evening.
Tony Mowbray’s in-form Sunderland side were backed by more than 2,500 fans at Loftus Road to see SAFC put three past their rivals.
Frank Reid, the Echo’s Sunderland AFC photographer, was there to capture this gallery of images.
1. Sunderland fans all smiles!
2. Sunderland won 3-0
3. All smiles!
4. Sunderland are flying!
