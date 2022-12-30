Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic with our cameras in attendance.

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box. Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans from the game against Wigan Athletic, via Frank Reid.

