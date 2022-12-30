News you can trust since 1873
23 brilliant fan pictures from Sunderland's stunning hammering of Wigan Athletic - photo gallery

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic with our cameras in attendance.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box. Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans from the game against Wigan Athletic, via Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic with goals from Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

