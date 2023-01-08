22 stunning photos of Sunderland fans during dramatic last-gasp FA Cup win - gallery
Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury and our cameras were there to capture the action.
Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.
The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.
Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the FA Cup tie courtesy of our snapper Frank Reid.