22 stunning photos of Sunderland fans during dramatic last-gasp FA Cup win - gallery

Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury and our cameras were there to capture the action.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.

The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.

Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the FA Cup tie courtesy of our snapper Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury with goals from Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien in stoppage time.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

