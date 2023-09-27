Sunderland have been linked with a host of players in recent windows – but how many are still playing in the Championship?
The Black Cats’ record on transfers has steadily improved since Kryil Louis-Dreyfus’ arrival at Sunderland with the Black Cats now employing a sporting director (Kristjaan Speakman) and a head of recruitment (Stuart Harvey).
Sunderland have managed to bring the likes of Patrick Roberts, Dan Ballard, Jack Clark and Pierre Ekwah to the club in recent seasons... but what about the transfer targets that got away?
Here, we take a look at 22 ex-Sunderland rumoured transfer targets who are now playing in Championship:
1. Ellis Simms
Sunderland were very much interested in bringing Ellis Simms back to the club following his loan from Everton but the striker ended up joining Coventry City for a total package of around £8million. Photo: George Wood
2. Callum Doyle
The defender spent time on loan at Sunderland in League One and was linked with a return to the club before joining Coventry City and then Leicester City on loan from Manchester City. Photo: Steve Bardens
3. Daniel Iversen
Sunderland were heavily linked with a move for the Leicester City goalkeeper under former head coach Alex Neil. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Nathan Broadhead
Nathan Broadhead played a big role in getting Sunderland promoted from League One whilst on loan from Everton and was heavily linked with a move back to the Stadium of Light on several occasions before eventually joining Ipswich Town on a permanent contract for a transfer fee that could reportedly reach £4million. Photo: Steve Bardens