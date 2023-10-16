News you can trust since 1873
21 players from Leeds, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and other clubs leaving next summer as it stands: Gallery

21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts – with decisions to be made ahead of next summer’s transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST

Now the summer transfer window has closed there is more attention on players who are nearing the end of their contracts.

Sunderland have a handful of first-team members who have entered the final year of their current deals, while their Championship rivals will also be weighing up contract negotiations.

As of January, players with less than a year left on their deals are free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with any overseas club.

Here are 21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts.

The 27-year-old striker was reportedly offered a new contract at Southampton this summer but hasn’t agreed new terms at St Mary’s.

Che Adams (Southampton)

The 27-year-old striker was reportedly offered a new contract at Southampton this summer but hasn’t agreed new terms at St Mary’s. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Ndidi is nearing the end of a six-year contract at Leicester which he signed in 2018. The 26-year-old has featured in all 11 Championship games for The Foxes so far this season.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

Ndidi is nearing the end of a six-year contract at Leicester which he signed in 2018. The 26-year-old has featured in all 11 Championship games for The Foxes so far this season. Photo: Harriet Lander

Gibson signed permanently for Norwich in 2021 following an initial loan spell at the club. The 30-year-old centre-back has made 96 appearances for The Canaries but is nearing the end of a three-year contract.

Ben Gibson (Norwich)

Gibson signed permanently for Norwich in 2021 following an initial loan spell at the club. The 30-year-old centre-back has made 96 appearances for The Canaries but is nearing the end of a three-year contract. Photo: Cameron Howard

Ipswich’s captain, 32, has expressed his desire to stay at Portman Road with less than a year left on his contract.

Sam Morsy (Ipswich)

Ipswich’s captain, 32, has expressed his desire to stay at Portman Road with less than a year left on his contract. Photo: Steve Bardens

