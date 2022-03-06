The best fans in the land?

21 amazing retro photos that show how brilliantly passionate Sunderland fans are

Despite having been through more disappointment than most, Sunderland fans remain some of the most passionate and vocal supporters in the land.

By James Copley
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 2:26 pm

Here, we take a look at 21 brilliant photos of passionate Black Cats fans in action over the years and through the divisions.

1. August 22, 2018

Sunderland fans celebrate their teams second goal during the Sky Bet League One match against Gillingham and Sunderland at Priestfield Stadium.

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. March 18, 2000

Sunderland fans show their disapproval during the FA Carling Premiership match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Photo: Michael Steele

3. May 8, 2005

Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the Championship after the Coca Cola Championship against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Michael Steele

4. April 12, 2003

Sunderland fans are disappointed to be relegated after the FA Barclaycard Premiership match against Birmingham City at St. Andrews,

Photo: Gary M. Prior

