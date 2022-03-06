Here, we take a look at 21 brilliant photos of passionate Black Cats fans in action over the years and through the divisions.

August 22, 2018 Sunderland fans celebrate their teams second goal during the Sky Bet League One match against Gillingham and Sunderland at Priestfield Stadium.

March 18, 2000 Sunderland fans show their disapproval during the FA Carling Premiership match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

May 8, 2005 Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the Championship after the Coca Cola Championship against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

April 12, 2003 Sunderland fans are disappointed to be relegated after the FA Barclaycard Premiership match against Birmingham City at St. Andrews.