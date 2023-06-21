News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Adam Forshaw playing for Leeds United. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)Adam Forshaw playing for Leeds United. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Adam Forshaw playing for Leeds United. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

21 free agents from Leeds, Leicester, Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich and Championship clubs: Photo gallery

Some of the notable players released by Championship clubs this summer who are set to become free agents.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

With the new season just over a month away, Championship teams will be preparing for in and outgoings ahead of the new campaign.

Clubs have already announced their retained lists following the end of the 2022/23 season, confirming which players will be leaving at the end of their contracts this summer.

Here are some of the names who are set to become free agents and haven’t been offered a new deal at another club.

Forshaw’s spell at Leeds was blighted by injuries, while he only played 12 Premier League games during the 2022/23 season. The 31-year-old has made 123 Championship appearances, though, following spells at Brentford and Middlesbrough.

1. Adam Forshaw

Forshaw’s spell at Leeds was blighted by injuries, while he only played 12 Premier League games during the 2022/23 season. The 31-year-old has made 123 Championship appearances, though, following spells at Brentford and Middlesbrough. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

Photo Sales
Despite being a regular starter for Swansea over the past two seasons, Manning turned down a new deal in South Wales earlier this year. The 27-year-old left-back will have multiple options.

2. Ryan Manning

Despite being a regular starter for Swansea over the past two seasons, Manning turned down a new deal in South Wales earlier this year. The 27-year-old left-back will have multiple options. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Pukki will always be remembered fondly at Norwich after winning two promotions with the club. It was announced back in April the 33-year-old would be leaving this summer.

3. Teemu Pukki

Pukki will always be remembered fondly at Norwich after winning two promotions with the club. It was announced back in April the 33-year-old would be leaving this summer. Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
After returning from a long-term injury setback, the 29-year-old playmaker did force his way back into Blackburn’s team during the 2022/23 season. Rovers opted not to take up the one-year option in his contract though.

4. Bradley Dack

After returning from a long-term injury setback, the 29-year-old playmaker did force his way back into Blackburn’s team during the 2022/23 season. Rovers opted not to take up the one-year option in his contract though. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:LeedsLeicesterSunderlandWest Brom