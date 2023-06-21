Some of the notable players released by Championship clubs this summer who are set to become free agents.

With the new season just over a month away, Championship teams will be preparing for in and outgoings ahead of the new campaign.

Clubs have already announced their retained lists following the end of the 2022/23 season, confirming which players will be leaving at the end of their contracts this summer.

Here are some of the names who are set to become free agents and haven’t been offered a new deal at another club.

1 . Adam Forshaw Forshaw’s spell at Leeds was blighted by injuries, while he only played 12 Premier League games during the 2022/23 season. The 31-year-old has made 123 Championship appearances, though, following spells at Brentford and Middlesbrough. Photo: Bradley Kanaris Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Manning Despite being a regular starter for Swansea over the past two seasons, Manning turned down a new deal in South Wales earlier this year. The 27-year-old left-back will have multiple options. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3 . Teemu Pukki Pukki will always be remembered fondly at Norwich after winning two promotions with the club. It was announced back in April the 33-year-old would be leaving this summer. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

4 . Bradley Dack After returning from a long-term injury setback, the 29-year-old playmaker did force his way back into Blackburn’s team during the 2022/23 season. Rovers opted not to take up the one-year option in his contract though. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales