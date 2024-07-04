Sunderland transfers: 21 free agent defenders Regis Le Bris & Kristjaan Speakman can sign for nothing - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

A look at the best available Championship free agent defenders as Regis Le Bris looks to strengthen his Sunderland squad.

Sunderland will already be scouring the market for transfer targets after locking in Regis Le Bris as their new head coach. The Black Cats will have big expectations for the new season despite having endured a very difficult second half of last season, slumping to a bottom half finish.

Le Bris will be expected to have his men ready to compete for a top six finish, and new recruits will likely be needed to achieve that despite Sunderland already having a strong squad at their disposal. With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the best available Championship free agents that could strengthen the Black Cats’ defence. Take a look below.

Last club: Sheffield United

1. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Last club: Middlesbrough

2. Paddy McNair

Last club: Middlesbrough | Getty Images

Last club: Norwich City

3. Dimitris Giannoulis

Last club: Norwich City | Getty Images

Last club: Norwich City

4. Sam McCallum

Last club: Norwich City | Getty Images

