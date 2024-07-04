Sunderland will already be scouring the market for transfer targets after locking in Regis Le Bris as their new head coach. The Black Cats will have big expectations for the new season despite having endured a very difficult second half of last season, slumping to a bottom half finish.

Le Bris will be expected to have his men ready to compete for a top six finish, and new recruits will likely be needed to achieve that despite Sunderland already having a strong squad at their disposal. With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the best available Championship free agents that could strengthen the Black Cats’ defence. Take a look below.