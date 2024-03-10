Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland player Seb Larsson has bagged a role in international football.

Larsson, 38, will work under former Newcastle United player and Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson's management staff with Sweden. The ex-Swedish national team player will take on the role of second assistant coach.

Larsson played for the Sweden national team between 2008 and 2021, making a total of 133 international appearances before bowing out.

Sweden say that the agreement initially extends over the spring matches in March with Sweden set to face Portugal and Albania before June clashes against Denmark and Serbia.

"I look forward to welcoming Sebastian to our coaching team. He comes with great experience from his playing career with a large number of international matches and many years of playing abroad," said Dahl Tomasson on the appointment of Larsson.

"We work as a very dynamic group and have a good mix of international inspiration, ideas and expertise. I am sure that Sebastian will fit right in and be a good asset to the coaching team," he concluded.

Speaking after his appointment, Larsson added: "It feels fantastic to have the opportunity to once again be part of the Swedish national team that meant so much to me during my active career as a player. I feel incredibly proud and happy and ready to get started."

Larsson made a handful of Premier League and cup appearances for Arsenal before moving to Birmingham City.

After 205 appearances for the Midlands outfit, Larsson moved on following the club’s relegation to the Championship, joining Sunderland in the same window as his teammate Craig Gardner under Steve Bruce back in 2011.

203 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats followed, with Larsson being part of some memorable moments. The midfielder scored a stunning goal against Liverpool on his debut for the club and was part of the team that reached the League Cup final under Gus Poyet in 2014.

