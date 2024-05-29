The 2023-2024 season has finally reached its conclusion with Southampton’s first-half goal at Wembley firing the Saints to the top flight last weekend at the expense of Leeds United.

Sunderland will remain in the Championship alongside Leeds United with relegated clubs Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United set to join the Black Cats. Derby County, Oxford United and Portsmouth will also enter the second tier after promotion from League One

Here, we look ahead to the upcoming 2024-25 season and what the bookies are saying about each Championship club's chances of automatic promotion via bet365.

1 . Oxford United Oxford United have been given odds of 25/1 to gain promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2024-25 season, according to the bookmakers.

2 . Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle have been given odds of 20/1 to gain promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2024-25 season, according to the bookmakers.

3 . Preston North End Preston North End have been given odds of 14/1 to gain promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2024-25 season, according to the bookmakers.