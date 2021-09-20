2014 League Cup Final: Where are the Sunderland team that faced Manchester City now?

Sunderland shocked the city during the 2013/14 season when they were drawn both Chelsea and Manchester United in the Capital One Cup and still progressed to the final at Wembley Stadium.

They faced the Blues in an intense December clash that saw Frank Lampard hand the visitors the lead just after half-time, before a late goal from Fabio Borini and an 118th minute winner for Ki Sung-yeung handed Sunderland a place in the semi-finals.

The Black Cats then drew Manchester United who – while they weren’t as good as they once were – were definitely the favourites over Sunderland, who sat glued to the foot of the Premier League table.

Gus Poyet’s side were at home in the first leg and took a lead to Old Trafford, but it was the dramatic penalty shoot-out in Manchester that sent fans into hysterics.

Despite a late extra-time goal from Phil Bardsley, the Red Devils took the game to penalties thanks to an equaliser by Javier Hernandez two minutes later.

Sunderland never would have expected to miss three penalties and still win, but Manchester United’s Darren Fletcher was the only one to score for the home side and Marcos Alonso and Ki won it for the Wearside club.

The final between Sunderland and Manchester City was highly anticipated in the north-east and an early goal at Wembley from Borini set the stadium on fire. Fans began to believe they could actually win this as they went into half-time still 1-0 up.

However, Manchester City were Manchester City and a wonder goal from Yaya Toure, followed by goals for Samir Nasri and Keylor Navas confirmed the trophy was returning with the Sky Blues to Manchester.

A disappointing loss but what a journey it was for Sunderland and Gus Poyet.

1. GK - Vito Mannone Vito Mannone joined Reading following Sunderland's relegation in 2017. The goalkeeper now plays for French club AS Monaco and was recently linked with a return to the Black Cats. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. RB - Phil Bardsley Phil Bardsley was another of Sunderland's longest serving players, spending six years on Wearside before joining Stoke City in 2014. The full-back has now been with Premier League side Burnley since 2017, however has dropped down the pecking order at 36-years-old. The former Scotland international has made one appearance for the Clarets this season in the EFL Cup. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. CB - Wes Brown Wes Brown spent five years with Sunderland before joining Blackburn Rovers on a short-term deal in 2016. The defender retired with Indian side Kerala Blasters FC in 2018 and is now an ambassador at boyhood club Manchester United. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

4. CB - John O'Shea John O'Shea spent seven years with Sunderland but eventually left the club when they were relegated to League One. The former Manchester United defender joined Championship club Reading in 2018 and retired a year later. O'Shea then joined the Royals' backroom team as a first-team coach. Photo: LAURENT FIEVET Photo Sales