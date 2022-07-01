Alex Neil’s side start their Championship journey at the end of the month and supporters will be hoping to see one or two new faces in the side that lines up against Coventry City on Sunday, July 31.

The Black Cats have already confirmed the re-signing of Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts and Bailey Wright and whilst these have been well received by supporters, there is always the hunger to see new faces come through the doors.

Like every club, Sunderland have been linked with a multitude of players this summer and movement on some of these players could come very soon as clubs up and down the country return for pre-season training.

Ahead of what could be a very busy few weeks on Wearside, we take a look at all the players that have been linked with a move to Sunderland this summer:

Jack Clarke spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham. The attacker has a year left on his Spurs contract with the Black Cats said to be interested in re-signing the Englishman.

Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin has been offered a new one-year deal at Oxford United ending speculation that Sunderland may have been interested in a move for the midfielder who started his career at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland have beaten off the interests of Burnley to land the Arsenal youngster. At just 22, Ballard has already represented his country 15 times at senior level and looks like a star of the future.

Sunderland are aiming to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer with Leicester City's Iversen seen as a potential candidate to join the Black Cats.