Sunderland fans have been delivering their verdicts on the retro vs modern club crest debate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans have been delivering their verdicts on the retro vs modern club crest debate.

The Black Cats have released several retro shirts through their club shop recently with some supporters suggesting the club should move back to the previous 'shipyard' badge design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Echo took to social media to gauge opinions from Black Cats fans with our social media posts prompting thousands of comments on Facebook and Twitter with various different views.

On Twitter, @flowerpotman98 said: "Only ever known the 1 badge. Why don’t we use both however alternate every year between home and away kits?"

Stephen Goldsmith added: "Would go for A out of the two but it’s probably time for a brand new one. The second is too busy and over a quarter or century old now, it’s of that era too much."

On Facebook, Dave Scott said: "While I love a, we’re not a shipbuilding city anymore and need to move on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Snell added: "A - the ships built on the Wear our heritage! Our badge."

John Ridley stated: "Love both. Happy to go back to the old one for one season though."

Dean Pope commented saying: "The old one is more user-friendly in terms of production. Potentially simplified even more if we do change. Still a fan of the current one as it's been our badge for the majority of my life. We just need a kit supplier to match the demand."

On Twitter, @HarvesterStallo said: "Both excellent badges, wouldn’t mind either of them. I’m open to a long-standing hybrid of them, used for different purposes..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo also ran a poll on social media, asking fans if they would prefer to go back to the retro badge, or stick with the modern crest.

1,988 fans of the club voted in our Twitter poll over the course of 24 hours with 62.9 per cent of Sunderland fans stating that they would prefer a return to the retro crest. 31.7 per cent of fans said they would like to see the current crest remain.

Explained: Sunderland's crest history post-1972

In 1972, Sunderland's badge was changed to the 'shipyard' crest... this badge was first used on the matchday shirt in 1977 and replaced the 'SAFC' initials which had been used since 1973.

The top section and border of the badge were coloured in blue until 1991, when it changed to black but the design remained broadly the same with a few alterations until Sunderland's Roker Park Exit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To coincide with the move to the Stadium of Light in 1997, Sunderland released a new crest divided into four quarters; the upper right and lower left featured their traditional red and white colours, but the ship was omitted.

The upper left section features the Penshaw Monument and the lower right section shows the Wearmouth Bridge. A colliery wheel at the top of the crest commemorates County Durham's mining history and a nod to Monkwearmouth Colliery, the land the Stadium of Light was built on.