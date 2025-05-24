19 amazing photos of Sunderland fans on Wembley Way before historic Championship play-off final win - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 24th May 2025, 20:26 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 20:27 BST

The best photos of Sunderland fans on Wembley Way ahead of the play-off final against Sheffield United

Sunderland are back in the Premier League after being Sheffield United - and we captured the scenes in and around Wembley before the game.

Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson scored the goals as the Black Cats sealed their top-flight return after an eight-year absence. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans on Wembley Way before the game:

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James CopleySunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley

