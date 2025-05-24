Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson scored the goals as the Black Cats sealed their top-flight return after an eight-year absence. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans on Wembley Way before the game:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James CopleySunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley | Sunderland fans in action against Sheffield United. Photo by James Copley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.