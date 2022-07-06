Loading...
Former Sunderland player Phil Bardsley is just one of a number of 'high-profile' Championship free agents this summer (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

18 high-profile Championship free agents that Sunderland could look to sign - including ex-Leeds and Middlesbrough stars

There are plenty of big names still searching for a club after being released by Championship sides this summer.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:03 pm

The Black Cats have confirmed their capture of Daniel Ballard for an undisclosed fee from Arsenal this summer.

Alex Neil will look to strengthen his squad this summer but after four years in League One, Sunderland may have to be clever in the transfer market if they are to catch up to some of their main rivals.

One avenue they could explore is the free agent market to pick-up players without needing to pay a transfer fee. But which players are even available on a free transfer this summer?

Here, we take a look at 18 of the most high-profile Championship free agent defenders and midfielders that Sunderland may consider signing this summer.

Would you like to see any of these players at the Stadium of Light this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Tom Huddlestone

Huddlestone rejoined Hull on a free transfer at the beginning of last season but didn’t have his deal extended by the Tigers this summer. He featured 12 times in all competitions for Hull last year.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

2. Tommy Smith

Not to be confused with the former Sunderland player, Smith was released by Stoke City this summer and has been trialling with Middlesbrough in pre-season. Smith has great experience at Championship level and would be a solid option to help strengthen Sunderland’s fullback options.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Scott Sinclair

Sinclair has played for Manchester City, Celtic and Swansea City during his career but was released by Preston North End this summer.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

4. Sol Bamba

Bamba proved last year that he can still do a job in the Championship and that his character in the dressing room would be a major asset to any team.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
SunderlandMiddlesbroughAlex NeilLeague OneArsenal
Next Page
Page 1 of 5