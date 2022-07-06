The Black Cats have confirmed their capture of Daniel Ballard for an undisclosed fee from Arsenal this summer.

Alex Neil will look to strengthen his squad this summer but after four years in League One, Sunderland may have to be clever in the transfer market if they are to catch up to some of their main rivals.

One avenue they could explore is the free agent market to pick-up players without needing to pay a transfer fee. But which players are even available on a free transfer this summer?

Here, we take a look at 18 of the most high-profile Championship free agent defenders and midfielders that Sunderland may consider signing this summer.

Would you like to see any of these players at the Stadium of Light this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Tom Huddlestone Huddlestone rejoined Hull on a free transfer at the beginning of last season but didn’t have his deal extended by the Tigers this summer. He featured 12 times in all competitions for Hull last year. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Tommy Smith Not to be confused with the former Sunderland player, Smith was released by Stoke City this summer and has been trialling with Middlesbrough in pre-season. Smith has great experience at Championship level and would be a solid option to help strengthen Sunderland’s fullback options. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Scott Sinclair Sinclair has played for Manchester City, Celtic and Swansea City during his career but was released by Preston North End this summer. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Sol Bamba Bamba proved last year that he can still do a job in the Championship and that his character in the dressing room would be a major asset to any team. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales