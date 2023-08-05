News you can trust since 1873
Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle playing for Leicester City in pre-season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle playing for Leicester City in pre-season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
18 ex-Sunderland players at other Championship clubs - including Leeds, Leicester and Ipswich men: Gallery

Former Sunderland players who could face the Black Cats during the 2023/24 Championship season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland are hoping to mount another push for promotion in the Championship this season - and could come up against some of their former players.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the second tier last season, before losing against Luton Town in the play-offs.

Here are 18 former Sunderland players at Championship clubs who could line up against Tony Mowbray’s side this term.

Watmore spent three years at Middlesbrough before joining Millwall in January. The 29-year-old made 16 Championship appearances, scoring three goals, for The Lions in the second half of last season.

1. Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

Watmore spent three years at Middlesbrough before joining Millwall in January. The 29-year-old made 16 Championship appearances, scoring three goals, for The Lions in the second half of last season. Photo: Alex Davidson

Sunderland’s former captain made the switch from Hull to Millwall last summer. The 28-year-old made 38 Championship appearances before his season was curtailed by a hamstring injury.

2. George Honeyman (Millwall)

Sunderland’s former captain made the switch from Hull to Millwall last summer. The 28-year-old made 38 Championship appearances before his season was curtailed by a hamstring injury. Photo: Henry Browne

While helping Coventry reach the play-off final, the 30-year-old keeper was named in the EFL’s Championship team of the season. After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Wilson didn’t make a senior appearance for the Black Cats and left the club in 2013.

3. Ben Wilson (Coventry)

While helping Coventry reach the play-off final, the 30-year-old keeper was named in the EFL’s Championship team of the season. After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Wilson didn’t make a senior appearance for the Black Cats and left the club in 2013. Photo: Catherine Ivill

The former Sunderland loanee, now 25, has been a regular starter for QPR in the Championship since joining the club from Burnley in 2021. Dunne made 40 league appearances for The Rs last season.

4. Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

The former Sunderland loanee, now 25, has been a regular starter for QPR in the Championship since joining the club from Burnley in 2021. Dunne made 40 league appearances for The Rs last season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Related topics:LeicesterIpswichLeedsBlack CatsTony MowbrayLuton Town