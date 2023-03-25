News you can trust since 1873
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

17 remarkable Sunderland transfers that almost happened - with Liverpool and Manchester United stars: Gallery

The ones that got away. Sunderland have been linked with several players over the years – and have come close to making some big-name signatures.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:04 GMT

While some opted to move elsewhere, others were not pursued as the Black Cats opted to make other signings instead.

Just for fun, we’ve taken a look back over the last few decades at some of the deals which Sunderland missed out on.

From Premier League winners to international stars, here are some high-profile players who have been on the club’’s radar:

The Liverpool defender has admitted he once had conversations about signing for Sunderland when Gus Poyet was in charge at the Stadium of Light. The Dutchman instead made the move from Celtic to Southampton in 2015.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Sunderland made a bid to sign Alderweireld on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2014, with reports in Belgium claiming a deal had been agreed. The centre-back instead signed for Southampton on loan, before joining Tottenham a year later.

2. Toby Alderweireld

Former Sunderland scout Ian Atkins claimed the Black Cats could have signed the Croatian midfielder for less than £400,000 in compensation from German club Schalke in 2011. Sunderland decided to pass up on the opportunity.

3. Ivan Rakitic

During a documentary on the History Channel in 2018, it was revealed the Argentinian wanted to join Sunderland in 1977. Maradona, then just 17-years-old, had burst onto the scene for the national team as well as his club side, Argentinos Juniors, yet his country, then ruled by a military dictatorship, declared Maradona 'untransferrable' and demanded he remained on home soil.

4. Diego Maradona

