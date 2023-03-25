4 . Diego Maradona

During a documentary on the History Channel in 2018, it was revealed the Argentinian wanted to join Sunderland in 1977. Maradona, then just 17-years-old, had burst onto the scene for the national team as well as his club side, Argentinos Juniors, yet his country, then ruled by a military dictatorship, declared Maradona 'untransferrable' and demanded he remained on home soil. Photo: Getty Images