We take a look at the players who have been linked with Sunderland during this summer’s transfer window and what has happened to them since.

Sunderland are still trying to improve their squad ahead of the upcoming Championship season - while several players have already been linked with a move to Wearside.

The Black Cats have made four new signings since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, bringing in Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Hemir and Nectarios Triantis.

Yet there are still areas of the squad which appear light, especially up front and in the goalkeeping department.

With just over a month remaining of this summer’s transfer window, we look at the players who have been linked with Sunderland so far this summer and what has happened to them since.

1 . Matija Frigan (HNK Rijeka) As Sunderland look to sign at least one more striker this summer, reports from Europe have claimed the Black Cats saw multiple bids rejected for Croatian forward Frigan from parent club HNK Rijeka. It’s now been reported by Croatian outlet Germanijak, the 20-year-old is set to sign for Belgian first division club Westerlo. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2 . Eliezer Mayenda (Sochaux) French newspapers L’Est Republicain and L’Equipe have claimed Sunderland have seen bids rejected from Ligue 2 side Sochaux for 18-year-old Mayenda. It’s been reported the French club, who are facing financial difficulties, are asking for a fee of €1.5million. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON Photo Sales

3 . Dion Sanderson (Birmingham) Reports resurfaced at the start of the summer that Sunderland were considering another move for former Black Cats defender Sanderson. The 23-year-old has re-signed for Birmingham from Wolves on a permanent deal though. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Ellis Simms (Coventry) Following his impressive loan spell at Sunderland last season, the Black Cats had been monitoring Simms’ situation at Everton. Several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old, though, and Sunderland weren’t prepared to pay over the odds, with Simms eventually signing for Championship rivals Coventry for a reported £8million. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

