The ICONIC Sunderland fan photos from famous games gone by that supporters will LOVE

Here, we’ve delved into the archives to take a look at some of the most iconic photos of Black Cats fans supporting their team from years gone by…
Simply scroll down and click through the pages to take a look at The Echo’s iconic fan gallery.
1. Sing your hearts out for the lads!
A Sunderland fan shows his support during the Premier League match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at The DW Stadium on November 28, 2009.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Passion!
Sunderland fans react after hearing that Newcastle United are losing during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at The Stadium of Light on May 24, 2009.
Photo: Matthew Lewis
3. Goal!
Djibril Cisse of Sunderland celebrates with fans after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Hull at the Stadium of Light on April 18, 2009.
Photo: Hamish Blair
4. I belong to Kieran!
A Sunderland fan sinks to his knees in front of goalscorer Kieran Richardson of Sunderland at the end of the Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light on October 25, 2008.
Photo: Mike Hewitt