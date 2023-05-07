Sunderland have a wide range of famous faces to express their support for the Black Cats.

From sports stars, to musicians and authors - the Black Cats have a number of famous fans.

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club - including a few very surprising names with seemingly little connection to the area.

Whether it’s because they grew up in the city or have family ties to the club, there are a multitude of reasons why these famous faces have chosen Sunderland as their team.

Here, we take a look at some famous faces that have claimed to be supporters of the club and have ranked them from lowest to highest in order of their reported net worth.

(Note: The figures for ‘net worth’ can vary across sources online and are given in both ‘$’ and ‘£’ depending on the source)

Famous Sunderland fans 17 famous Sunderland supporters ranked by net worth

Kate Adie Raised in Sunderland, the former BBC chief correspondent grew up following the Black Cats - and remains a supporter to this day. Her reported net worth is $1million.

Chris Hughes The former Love Island star declared his love for Sunderland on social media and has a reported net worth of £1.4million.

Melanie Hill Hill was born in Sunderland and remains an avid Black Cats supporter. Her net worth is a reported $1.5million.