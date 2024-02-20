Sunderland attacker with five-year deal among players who could benefit from Michael Beale's exit
Michael Beale is no longer Sunderland head coach with Mike Dodds to take the first team on an interim basis until the summer - but which players are likely to benefit from the change? Here, we take look:
Adil Aouchiche
The French attacking midfielder signed for Sunderland during last summer's transfer window but has made just 18 appearances in the Championship so far this season, with many of those coming from the bench.
The 21-year-old has bags of quality and signed a five-year contract with the club but lost the confidence of Beale after some costly mistakes against Ipswich Town away from home earlier this season. Working under Dodds could see Aouchiche contribute more for Sunderland during the second half of the season.
Chris Rigg
Sunderland's 16-year-old starboy looks set for a big second half to the season with more minutes and a potential first start in the league pencilled in. Rigg will likely benefit from Dodds' coaching ability and his faith in young players.
Dodds is often credited by the Bellingham family as crucial in the development of both Jobe and Jude and hopefully, Dodds can work similar magic when it comes to Rigg.
Romaine Mundle
Romaine Mundle arrived at Sunderland from Standard Liege during the January window and looks set for plenty of game time on the right-hand side of Sunderland's attack with injury keeping Patrick Roberts out of the side currently.
The winger started Sunderland's last games against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City but will likely benefit from working under a coach who has the backing of the players and the fans.
Timothee Pembele
Summer transfer signing Timothee Pembele has featured just five times in the league for Sunderland since he arrived from PSG. The right-back has struggled with injury during his career on Wearside and is competing with the excellent Trai Hume for a spot in the starting XI.
However, with games coming thick and fast during the run-in, Pembele may benefit from Dodds' willingness to change Sunderland's shape both before and during games. Hume may also be shifted to left-back at times due to suspension and injuries. It will be interesting to see how Pembele progresses under Dodds.