When it comes to producing exciting young talent, there are few clubs in the country who can claim to match Sunderland’s output. The Black Cats have become renowned for their stellar youth setup, and have been a launch pad for the careers of England internationals and Champions League winners in recent years.

Right now, Regis Le Bris’ senior squad is heavily reliant on a whole host of young talent, with academy graduates Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson both integral to the Frenchman’s plans on Wearside. Beyond that, Sunderland boast a batch of promising prospects at U21 and U18 level, with a number of emerging names already knocking on the door for involvement in Le Bris’ plans.

But for every player who establishes themselves as a first team player at the Stadium of Light, there are several who don’t quite make the grade for whatever reason, and who are shipped out to pursue a career elsewhere. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at where a number of former Sunderland players are currently plying their trade in the lower leagues.

Despite not cutting it at their boyhood club, so many of the players listed below are immensely talented, and will be hoping that as their careers progress they can play their way back up the footballing pyramid, whether that be with their current employers, or with new clubs in the future. Either way, here are 16 ex-Sunderland youngsters and the sides that they are now representing.

1 . Denver Hume - Grimsby Town The full-back left Sunderland for Portsmouth in 2022, and now plies his trade in League Two with Grimsby. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Elliot Embleton - Blackpool A recent departure, Embleton has endured a miserable run of luck with his fitness in recent times, and will be hoping to rediscover his best form in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Jack Diamond - Stockport County Another summer departure, Diamond brought to an end a period of successive loan stints with a permanent move to high-flying Stockport County in League One. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales