Sunderland still haven’t locked down a new boss, with another twist in the search coming on Wednesday when it emerged that prime candidate Liam Rosenior was increasingly unlikely to take the role. The Black Cats have been searching for a new manager for months, but they have struggled to find a full-time replacement for Michael Beale.

Whoever the new boss, new signings will be required to help boost any promotion hopes next season, with the Black Cats having tailed off in a big way last season. With the retained list already confirmed, we have put together a list of squad numbers that will be available to new signings this summer.