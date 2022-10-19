Despite the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports, thousands of Black Cats fans made the trip west to watch Tony Mowbray come up against his old side. After ending a run of four games without a win with a win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Sunderland made the trip to Ewood Park full of confidence that they could take home all three points.

However, a first-half strike from in-form Ben Brereton Diaz, followed by a Scott Wharton goal just after half-time, secured the win for the hosts and left Mowbray’s side in 12th place.

Sunderland may have tasted defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop supporters roaring them on from the away end.

Here, in our latest Sunderland fan gallery, we take a look at 16 of the best photos from Tuesday night’s clash:

1. Haway the lads! A replica shirt, scarf and a flag is the outfit of the day for this fan Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Phones out One young Sunderland fan watches on at Ewood Park Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. All smiles It was all smiles ahead of kick-off as Sunderland went in search of back-to-back league wins Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Sandwiches for all Two young Sunderland supporters are captured grabbing a quick bite to eat Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales