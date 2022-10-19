16 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans from the trip to Blackburn Rovers - gallery
Can you spot anyone you know in our Sunderland fan gallery from the trip to Ewood Park?
Despite the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports, thousands of Black Cats fans made the trip west to watch Tony Mowbray come up against his old side. After ending a run of four games without a win with a win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Sunderland made the trip to Ewood Park full of confidence that they could take home all three points.
However, a first-half strike from in-form Ben Brereton Diaz, followed by a Scott Wharton goal just after half-time, secured the win for the hosts and left Mowbray’s side in 12th place.
Sunderland may have tasted defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop supporters roaring them on from the away end.
Here, in our latest Sunderland fan gallery, we take a look at 16 of the best photos from Tuesday night’s clash: