16 brilliant fan pictures from Sunderland's Wembley Weekend a fortnight on from stunning promotion

Sunderland’s stunning Wembley promotion win was two weeks ago in London and we’ve been taking a look through our fan pictures from the trip to the capital to bring you a final fan gallery from a brilliant weekend.
Next stop the Championship!
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans enjoyed themselves in London over the Wembley weekend, pictures via Frank Reid. Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Championship.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sunderland beat Wycombe 2-0
Sunderland fans enjoyed themselves in London over the Wembley weekend, pictures via Frank Reid. Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Championship.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. G'day mate! Next stop the Championship
Sunderland fans enjoyed themselves in London over the Wembley weekend, pictures via Frank Reid. Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Championship.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dreaming of the Championship
Sunderland fans enjoyed themselves in London over the Wembley weekend, pictures via Frank Reid. Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Championship.
Photo: Frank Reid