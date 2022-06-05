Loading...
Sunderland fans enjoyed themselves in London over the Wembley weekend, pictures via Frank Reid. Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers to reach the Championship.

16 brilliant fan pictures from Sunderland's Wembley Weekend a fortnight on from stunning promotion

Can you believe it has already been a fortnight?

By Richard Mennear
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:32 pm

Sunderland’s stunning Wembley promotion win was two weeks ago in London and we’ve been taking a look through our fan pictures from the trip to the capital to bring you a final fan gallery from a brilliant weekend.

Pictures via Frank Reid.

Next stop the Championship!

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland beat Wycombe 2-0

Photo: Frank Reid

3. G'day mate! Next stop the Championship

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Dreaming of the Championship

Photo: Frank Reid

