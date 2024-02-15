The final episode of the fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary was shown to an audience in the Fire Station auditorium, which included Sunderland stars past and present.

Among them was Marco Gabbiadini, Gary Bennett, Trai Hume, Anthony Patterson, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts. Entertainment came from Marty Longstaff, aka the Lake Poets, who performed the show's theme song.

Since it was first broadcast in December 2018, the show has brought global attention to the football club and its incredible supporters. It is produced by Fulwell73, whose bosses are huge Sunderland fans.

Here, we take a look at the best photos from the evening:

1 . Luke O'Nien Photo: N/A Photo Sales

2 . Marty Longstaff Photo: N/A Photo Sales

3 . Paul Swinney and Leo Pearlman Photo: N/A Photo Sales

4 . Nick Barnes and Joanne Youngson Photo: Kevin Gibson Photography/Kevin Gibson-Nicky Rogerson Photo Sales