15 photos from Sunderland Til I Die season three premiere at Fire Station as Netflix show hits screens - gallery

The third and, probably, final series of Sunderland 'Til I Die was officially launched in the heart of the city.
By James Copley
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 10:28 GMT

The final episode of the fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary was shown to an audience in the Fire Station auditorium, which included Sunderland stars past and present.

Among them was Marco Gabbiadini, Gary Bennett, Trai Hume, Anthony Patterson, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts. Entertainment came from Marty Longstaff, aka the Lake Poets, who performed the show's theme song.

Since it was first broadcast in December 2018, the show has brought global attention to the football club and its incredible supporters. It is produced by Fulwell73, whose bosses are huge Sunderland fans.

Here, we take a look at the best photos from the evening:

1. Luke O'Nien

2. Marty Longstaff

3. Paul Swinney and Leo Pearlman

4. Nick Barnes and Joanne Youngson

