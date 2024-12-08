15-goal winger arrives with 3 others - Le Bris' dream Sunderland squad if transfer gossip is true - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Dec 2024, 10:31 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

How Sunderland’s starting XI and subs could look under Régis Le Bris after the January transfer window...

The January transfer window is just one month away, with Sunderland and their rivals considering incoming and outgoing deals during the winter trading period.

Heading into the window, several contract priorities have emerged for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Sunderland are still negotiating with first-team duo Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin. Both are heading into the last eighteen months of their contract.

Their situations increases the club's vulnerability to top-tier approaches. Were a deal not to be agreed before the next summer window, then Sunderland would find it very difficult to reject any solid offers from the Premier League.

Sunderland and Harrison Jones are also in talks regarding a new contract at the Academy of Light. The Echo understands that talks between Jones, 19, and Sunderland remain ongoing, though sources close to the deal are hopeful an agreement will be reached by Christmas. Sunderland supporter Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

If all of the rumours were to come true, how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI and bench below if the Black Cats hold onto their best players and add reinforcements!

The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet.

3. RB: Trai Hume

Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Welsh international's performances since joining on loan from Bournemouth this season have been superb. The defender is also set to stay at the club beyond the window.

4. CB: Chris Mepham

The Welsh international's performances since joining on loan from Bournemouth this season have been superb. The defender is also set to stay at the club beyond the window. | Chris Mepham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFootball AssociationEnglandLeeds UnitedNottingham ForestRegis Le Bris
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice