The January transfer window is just one month away, with Sunderland and their rivals considering incoming and outgoing deals during the winter trading period.

Heading into the window, several contract priorities have emerged for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Sunderland are still negotiating with first-team duo Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin. Both are heading into the last eighteen months of their contract.

Their situations increases the club's vulnerability to top-tier approaches. Were a deal not to be agreed before the next summer window, then Sunderland would find it very difficult to reject any solid offers from the Premier League.

Sunderland and Harrison Jones are also in talks regarding a new contract at the Academy of Light. The Echo understands that talks between Jones, 19, and Sunderland remain ongoing, though sources close to the deal are hopeful an agreement will be reached by Christmas. Sunderland supporter Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

If all of the rumours were to come true, how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI and bench below if the Black Cats hold onto their best players and add reinforcements!

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . LB: Dennis Cirkin Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Trai Hume Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet. | Frank Reid Photo Sales